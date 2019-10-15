All apartments in Chester
1822 CHURCHILL LN
1822 CHURCHILL LN

1822 Churchill Lane · No Longer Available
Chester
3 Bedrooms
Location

1822 Churchill Lane, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Beautiful two story 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is just a few minutes from the Bay Bridge. Open floor plan. Fireplace, hardwood floors, oversized 2 car garage, washer/dryer on bedroom level, lovely yard with deck, and much more. A Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 CHURCHILL LN have any available units?
1822 CHURCHILL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 1822 CHURCHILL LN have?
Some of 1822 CHURCHILL LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 CHURCHILL LN currently offering any rent specials?
1822 CHURCHILL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 CHURCHILL LN pet-friendly?
No, 1822 CHURCHILL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester.
Does 1822 CHURCHILL LN offer parking?
Yes, 1822 CHURCHILL LN offers parking.
Does 1822 CHURCHILL LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 CHURCHILL LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 CHURCHILL LN have a pool?
No, 1822 CHURCHILL LN does not have a pool.
Does 1822 CHURCHILL LN have accessible units?
No, 1822 CHURCHILL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 CHURCHILL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 CHURCHILL LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 CHURCHILL LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 CHURCHILL LN does not have units with air conditioning.
