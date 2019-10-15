Beautiful two story 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is just a few minutes from the Bay Bridge. Open floor plan. Fireplace, hardwood floors, oversized 2 car garage, washer/dryer on bedroom level, lovely yard with deck, and much more. A Must See
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1822 CHURCHILL LN have any available units?
1822 CHURCHILL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 1822 CHURCHILL LN have?
Some of 1822 CHURCHILL LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 CHURCHILL LN currently offering any rent specials?
1822 CHURCHILL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.