114 MERGANSER CT #G
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

114 MERGANSER CT #G

114 Merganser Court · No Longer Available
Location

114 Merganser Court, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
2 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO. HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, VAULTED CEILINGS, DECK. COMMUNITY HAS CLUB HOUSE, PARTY ROOM, OUTDOOR POOL, EXERCISE ROOM AND TENNIS COURT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have any available units?
114 MERGANSER CT #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have?
Some of 114 MERGANSER CT #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 MERGANSER CT #G currently offering any rent specials?
114 MERGANSER CT #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 MERGANSER CT #G pet-friendly?
No, 114 MERGANSER CT #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G offer parking?
Yes, 114 MERGANSER CT #G offers parking.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 MERGANSER CT #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have a pool?
Yes, 114 MERGANSER CT #G has a pool.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have accessible units?
No, 114 MERGANSER CT #G does not have accessible units.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 MERGANSER CT #G has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 MERGANSER CT #G does not have units with air conditioning.
