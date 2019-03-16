Rent Calculator
Home
Chester, MD
114 MERGANSER CT #G
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
114 MERGANSER CT #G
114 Merganser Court
No Longer Available
Location
114 Merganser Court, Chester, MD 21619
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
2 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO. HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, VAULTED CEILINGS, DECK. COMMUNITY HAS CLUB HOUSE, PARTY ROOM, OUTDOOR POOL, EXERCISE ROOM AND TENNIS COURT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have any available units?
114 MERGANSER CT #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chester, MD
.
What amenities does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have?
Some of 114 MERGANSER CT #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 114 MERGANSER CT #G currently offering any rent specials?
114 MERGANSER CT #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 MERGANSER CT #G pet-friendly?
No, 114 MERGANSER CT #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chester
.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G offer parking?
Yes, 114 MERGANSER CT #G offers parking.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 MERGANSER CT #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have a pool?
Yes, 114 MERGANSER CT #G has a pool.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have accessible units?
No, 114 MERGANSER CT #G does not have accessible units.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 MERGANSER CT #G has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 MERGANSER CT #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 MERGANSER CT #G does not have units with air conditioning.
