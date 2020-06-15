108 Ringneck Court

Amenities
Eastern Shore Living in Quiet Community - Chester - 108 Ring Neck Ct is a condo in Chester, MD 21619. This 1,747 square foot condo features 2 beds upstairs and 2.5 baths, with the potential for a bedroom or office on the basement floor.
Condo features:
Clubhouse, Fresh Paint, Deck, Fitness Center, Garage Opener, Guest Parking, Hardwood Flooring, new carpet, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Lake, Laundry on-site, Family Room, Newly Remodeled Office/3rd Bedroom, Pool Stainless Steel Appliances, Tennis Court, Tile Floor,Lake Views, Walk-In Closet, Fireplace, Sliding Glass doors with internal blinds, Lots of parking, Open Green Space.
Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.
Dogs Ok
Cats Ok
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED:
NO SMOKING ALLOWED
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit equal to one months rent
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
(RLNE5311060)