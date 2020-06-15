All apartments in Chester
108 Ringneck Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

108 Ringneck Court

108 Ring Neck Court · (410) 834-5555
Location

108 Ring Neck Court, Chester, MD 21619

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Ringneck Court · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Eastern Shore Living in Quiet Community - Chester - 108 Ring Neck Ct is a condo in Chester, MD 21619. This 1,747 square foot condo features 2 beds upstairs and 2.5 baths, with the potential for a bedroom or office on the basement floor.

Condo features:
Clubhouse, Fresh Paint, Deck, Fitness Center, Garage Opener, Guest Parking, Hardwood Flooring, new carpet, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Lake, Laundry on-site, Family Room, Newly Remodeled Office/3rd Bedroom, Pool Stainless Steel Appliances, Tennis Court, Tile Floor,Lake Views, Walk-In Closet, Fireplace, Sliding Glass doors with internal blinds, Lots of parking, Open Green Space.

Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.

Dogs Ok
Cats Ok
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED:
NO SMOKING ALLOWED

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit equal to one months rent
*

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE5311060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Ringneck Court have any available units?
108 Ringneck Court has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Ringneck Court have?
Some of 108 Ringneck Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Ringneck Court currently offering any rent specials?
108 Ringneck Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Ringneck Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Ringneck Court is pet friendly.
Does 108 Ringneck Court offer parking?
Yes, 108 Ringneck Court does offer parking.
Does 108 Ringneck Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Ringneck Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Ringneck Court have a pool?
Yes, 108 Ringneck Court has a pool.
Does 108 Ringneck Court have accessible units?
No, 108 Ringneck Court does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Ringneck Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Ringneck Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Ringneck Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Ringneck Court does not have units with air conditioning.
