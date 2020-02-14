All apartments in Chester
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:59 PM

104 CHESSIE COURT

104 Chessie Court · No Longer Available
Location

104 Chessie Court, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home available in the lovely community of Calyborne Woods! Features include a main level master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and master bath. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in family room and a gas fireplace. The second level overlooks the family room and includes two additional bedrooms and the second full bath. Family room opens to the enclosed all-seasons room, great for entertaining! Fully fenced back yard with deck, a welcoming front porch and an attached 1 car garage. House is available for rent ASAP upon application acceptance, pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 CHESSIE COURT have any available units?
104 CHESSIE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 104 CHESSIE COURT have?
Some of 104 CHESSIE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 CHESSIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
104 CHESSIE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 CHESSIE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 CHESSIE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 104 CHESSIE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 104 CHESSIE COURT offers parking.
Does 104 CHESSIE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 CHESSIE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 CHESSIE COURT have a pool?
No, 104 CHESSIE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 104 CHESSIE COURT have accessible units?
No, 104 CHESSIE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 104 CHESSIE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 CHESSIE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 CHESSIE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 CHESSIE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

