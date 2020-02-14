104 CHESSIE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home available in the lovely community of Calyborne Woods! Features include a main level master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and master bath. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in family room and a gas fireplace. The second level overlooks the family room and includes two additional bedrooms and the second full bath. Family room opens to the enclosed all-seasons room, great for entertaining! Fully fenced back yard with deck, a welcoming front porch and an attached 1 car garage. House is available for rent ASAP upon application acceptance, pets allowed on a case by case basis.