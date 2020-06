Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Over 2700 sq. ft. Living Space, Family Room off of Kitchen, Large Formal Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Bedroom or Office on main level. Upstairs are 3 large Bedrooms, Plus sitting room/office off of Master, Master Bath with large soaking tub. 2 car Garage, Level back yard, Patio off of Family Room. Available AUG 1. HOME is occupied. Need 24 hour notice. *Photos were taken when home was empty. Sorry No Pets