Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

White Oaks

9 Rambling Oaks Way · (410) 376-5998
Location

9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD 21228

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit WO2 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit WO1 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White Oaks.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City. Come see our one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Many of our kitchens have been renovated with the features that make your life easier. Every apartment also comes with a free storage locker. White Oaks at The Timbers is the place for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does White Oaks have any available units?
White Oaks has 2 units available starting at $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does White Oaks have?
Some of White Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
White Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, White Oaks is pet friendly.
Does White Oaks offer parking?
Yes, White Oaks offers parking.
Does White Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, White Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does White Oaks have a pool?
No, White Oaks does not have a pool.
Does White Oaks have accessible units?
No, White Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does White Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White Oaks has units with dishwashers.

