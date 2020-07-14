All apartments in Catonsville
Shade Tree Trace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Shade Tree Trace

408 Shade Tree Pl · (410) 376-5181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD 21228

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit ST1 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit ST2 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shade Tree Trace.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City. We offer one bedroom, two bedroom and two bedroom with den apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a washer and dryer, a pass-through breakfast bar, and a fully equipped kitchen; many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. At Shade Tree Trace at The Timbers, we have your new place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shade Tree Trace have any available units?
Shade Tree Trace has 2 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Shade Tree Trace have?
Some of Shade Tree Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shade Tree Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Shade Tree Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shade Tree Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Shade Tree Trace is pet friendly.
Does Shade Tree Trace offer parking?
Yes, Shade Tree Trace offers parking.
Does Shade Tree Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shade Tree Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shade Tree Trace have a pool?
No, Shade Tree Trace does not have a pool.
Does Shade Tree Trace have accessible units?
No, Shade Tree Trace does not have accessible units.
Does Shade Tree Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shade Tree Trace has units with dishwashers.
