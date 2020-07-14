All apartments in Catonsville
Catonsville, MD
Cedar Run Apartments
Cedar Run Apartments

407 Cedar Run Pl · (410) 438-8214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD 21228

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit CR1 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit CR2 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Run Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
furnished
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments offers you a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. At Cedar Run at The Timbers, we have your new apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Run Apartments have any available units?
Cedar Run Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Run Apartments have?
Some of Cedar Run Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Run Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Cedar Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Run Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Run Apartments have a pool?
No, Cedar Run Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Run Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cedar Run Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Run Apartments has units with dishwashers.
