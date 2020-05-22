831 HILLTOP ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Across from the Golf Course, Enjoy the view from your front porch. Fireplace in process of being converted to gas, hardwood floors, great location and easy access to major roads. Lots of storage!