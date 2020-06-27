All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

82 WINTERS LANE

82 Winters Lane · No Longer Available
Location

82 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 full bath home. Large fenced yard, off street parking. Home has clawfoot tub and washer/ dryer on bedroom level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 WINTERS LANE have any available units?
82 WINTERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 WINTERS LANE have?
Some of 82 WINTERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 WINTERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
82 WINTERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 WINTERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 82 WINTERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 82 WINTERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 82 WINTERS LANE offers parking.
Does 82 WINTERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 WINTERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 WINTERS LANE have a pool?
No, 82 WINTERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 82 WINTERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 82 WINTERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 82 WINTERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 WINTERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
