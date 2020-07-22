8 LOCUST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, 2 Half Baths, Enclosed Sunroom. Large screened-in back porch with wooden bench. Large area upper level could be used as sitting room, office or storage. Hardwood floors, built-in cabinets in dining room, large area behind house not belonging to owner but can be used as play area. Mature trees and landscaping. Refrigerator and washer to replaced.Walls recently painted. Lead-free certificate available. Property subject to Baltimore County license inspection and approval prior to tenant move-in. Pets case-by-case and subject to non-refundable pet fee of $500.