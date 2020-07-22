All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated January 16 2020

8 LOCUST DRIVE

8 Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8 Locust Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, 2 Half Baths, Enclosed Sunroom. Large screened-in back porch with wooden bench. Large area upper level could be used as sitting room, office or storage. Hardwood floors, built-in cabinets in dining room, large area behind house not belonging to owner but can be used as play area. Mature trees and landscaping. Refrigerator and washer to replaced.Walls recently painted. Lead-free certificate available. Property subject to Baltimore County license inspection and approval prior to tenant move-in. Pets case-by-case and subject to non-refundable pet fee of $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 LOCUST DRIVE have any available units?
8 LOCUST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 LOCUST DRIVE have?
Some of 8 LOCUST DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 LOCUST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8 LOCUST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 LOCUST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 LOCUST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8 LOCUST DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8 LOCUST DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8 LOCUST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 LOCUST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 LOCUST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8 LOCUST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8 LOCUST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8 LOCUST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8 LOCUST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 LOCUST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
