742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1
742 Edmondson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
742 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Apartment in Catonsville
Property Highlights
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertops
-Recess Lighting Throughout
-Spacious Rooms
-Jacuzzi Tub
-Modern & Sleek
-Large Driveway
-Peaceful & Serene
-Close to 695 & Local Shops & Restaurants
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5572015)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Catonsville, MD
.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Catonsville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Catonsville
.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
