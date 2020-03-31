All apartments in Catonsville
742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1

742 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

742 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Apartment in Catonsville

Property Highlights
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertops
-Recess Lighting Throughout
-Spacious Rooms
-Jacuzzi Tub
-Modern & Sleek
-Large Driveway
-Peaceful & Serene
-Close to 695 & Local Shops & Restaurants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5572015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Edmondson Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
