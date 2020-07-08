All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

640 MARIANNE LANE

640 Marianne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

640 Marianne Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 MARIANNE LANE have any available units?
640 MARIANNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 MARIANNE LANE have?
Some of 640 MARIANNE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 MARIANNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
640 MARIANNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 MARIANNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 640 MARIANNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 640 MARIANNE LANE offer parking?
No, 640 MARIANNE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 640 MARIANNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 MARIANNE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 MARIANNE LANE have a pool?
No, 640 MARIANNE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 640 MARIANNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 640 MARIANNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 640 MARIANNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 MARIANNE LANE has units with dishwashers.

