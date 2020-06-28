6213 Frederick Road

Amenities
1 Bed Apartment in Catonsville, MD - Available Now
The nice basement ground floor apartment in a historic Victorian building is a hidden cosy gem! It is located in a secluded setting in the Paradise area of Catonsville centrally located to 695, 95, shops, schools and 10 minutes to downtown Baltimore.
Schedule your timings for this highly-rated apartment before its occupied.
***Water and Trash Included***
Private Entrance
Wall to Wall carpet
Knotty Pine Walls with Decorative Fireplace
2 Closets
Eat In Kitchen with Dishwasher
Windows in each room
Oven / range
Off-Street Parking
Large Yard
On-Site Washer & Dryer
Centrally located to 695, 95, shops, schools and 10 minutes to downtown Baltimore
Pets are welcome!
Additional FEATURES ---
Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Laundry room/hookups, Oven/range, Pet-Friendly, Walk-in closets, Large Bright Bathroom
Dont forget to find our latest listing