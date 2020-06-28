All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

6213 Frederick Road

6213 Frederick Road · No Longer Available
Location

6213 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bed Apartment in Catonsville, MD - Available Now

The nice basement ground floor apartment in a historic Victorian building is a hidden cosy gem! It is located in a secluded setting in the Paradise area of Catonsville centrally located to 695, 95, shops, schools and 10 minutes to downtown Baltimore.

Schedule your timings for this highly-rated apartment before its occupied.

***Water and Trash Included***
Private Entrance
Wall to Wall carpet
Knotty Pine Walls with Decorative Fireplace
2 Closets
Eat In Kitchen with Dishwasher
Windows in each room
Oven / range
Off-Street Parking
Large Yard
On-Site Washer & Dryer
Centrally located to 695, 95, shops, schools and 10 minutes to downtown Baltimore

Pets are welcome!

Additional FEATURES ---
Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Laundry room/hookups, Oven/range, Pet-Friendly, Walk-in closets, Large Bright Bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 Frederick Road have any available units?
6213 Frederick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6213 Frederick Road have?
Some of 6213 Frederick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Frederick Road currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Frederick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 Frederick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6213 Frederick Road is pet friendly.
Does 6213 Frederick Road offer parking?
Yes, 6213 Frederick Road offers parking.
Does 6213 Frederick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6213 Frederick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 Frederick Road have a pool?
No, 6213 Frederick Road does not have a pool.
Does 6213 Frederick Road have accessible units?
No, 6213 Frederick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 Frederick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6213 Frederick Road has units with dishwashers.
