6213 Frederick Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1 Bed Apartment in Catonsville, MD - Available Now



The nice basement ground floor apartment in a historic Victorian building is a hidden cosy gem! It is located in a secluded setting in the Paradise area of Catonsville centrally located to 695, 95, shops, schools and 10 minutes to downtown Baltimore.



Schedule your timings for this highly-rated apartment before its occupied.



***Water and Trash Included***

Private Entrance

Wall to Wall carpet

Knotty Pine Walls with Decorative Fireplace

2 Closets

Eat In Kitchen with Dishwasher

Windows in each room

Oven / range

Off-Street Parking

Large Yard

On-Site Washer & Dryer

Centrally located to 695, 95, shops, schools and 10 minutes to downtown Baltimore



Pets are welcome!



Additional FEATURES ---

Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Laundry room/hookups, Oven/range, Pet-Friendly, Walk-in closets, Large Bright Bathroom



Dont forget to find our latest listing