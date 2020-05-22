Rent Calculator
Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
6 DUNBAR AVE
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 DUNBAR AVE
6 Dunbar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6 Dunbar Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great Opportunity to rent this Perfect home! 5 BR 3 FB. Basement rented separetly . Please call showing person!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 DUNBAR AVE have any available units?
6 DUNBAR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Catonsville, MD
.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Catonsville Rent Report
.
Is 6 DUNBAR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6 DUNBAR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 DUNBAR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6 DUNBAR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Catonsville
.
Does 6 DUNBAR AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6 DUNBAR AVE offers parking.
Does 6 DUNBAR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 DUNBAR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 DUNBAR AVE have a pool?
No, 6 DUNBAR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6 DUNBAR AVE have accessible units?
No, 6 DUNBAR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6 DUNBAR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 DUNBAR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 DUNBAR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 DUNBAR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
