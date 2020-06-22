Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Catonsville
Find more places like 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE
5807 Ivy League Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Catonsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5807 Ivy League Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have any available units?
5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Catonsville, MD
.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Catonsville Rent Report
.
Is 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Catonsville
.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way
Catonsville, MD 21228
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct
Catonsville, MD 21228
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave
Catonsville, MD 21043
Similar Pages
Catonsville 1 Bedrooms
Catonsville 2 Bedrooms
Catonsville Apartments with Balcony
Catonsville Apartments with Parking
Catonsville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University