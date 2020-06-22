All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE

5807 Ivy League Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Ivy League Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have any available units?
5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
Is 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 IVY LEAGUE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
