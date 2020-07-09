All apartments in Catonsville
2824 NINE MILE CIRCLE

2824 Nine Mile Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2824 Nine Mile Circle, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW. Studio apartment on first level. Living/sleeping area, 1 bathroom, kitchen, central air, laminate floors, ceiling fan. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

