Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
28 Enjay
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

28 Enjay

28 Enjay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

28 Enjay Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
one bedroom townhouse in Catonsville - Property Id: 142417

newly renovated one bedroom one bath two level townhouse apartment. Close to UMBC and Catonsville main street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142417p
Property Id 142417

(RLNE5059645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Enjay have any available units?
28 Enjay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
Is 28 Enjay currently offering any rent specials?
28 Enjay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Enjay pet-friendly?
No, 28 Enjay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 28 Enjay offer parking?
No, 28 Enjay does not offer parking.
Does 28 Enjay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Enjay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Enjay have a pool?
No, 28 Enjay does not have a pool.
Does 28 Enjay have accessible units?
No, 28 Enjay does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Enjay have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Enjay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Enjay have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Enjay does not have units with air conditioning.
