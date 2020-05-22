214 MT DE SALES ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pets accepted on case by case basis. NO smoking. Very clean large semi detached with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar. Finished lower level with new carpet and full bath. Fenced rear yard. Deck for relaxing.