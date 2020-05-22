214 MT DE SALES ROAD

Pets accepted on case by case basis. NO smoking. Very clean large semi detached with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar. Finished lower level with new carpet and full bath. Fenced rear yard. Deck for relaxing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
