214 MT DE SALES ROAD
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

214 MT DE SALES ROAD

214 Mount De Sales Road · No Longer Available
Location

214 Mount De Sales Road, Catonsville, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Pets accepted on case by case basis. NO smoking. Very clean large semi detached with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar. Finished lower level with new carpet and full bath. Fenced rear yard. Deck for relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 MT DE SALES ROAD have any available units?
214 MT DE SALES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 MT DE SALES ROAD have?
Some of 214 MT DE SALES ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 MT DE SALES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
214 MT DE SALES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 MT DE SALES ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 MT DE SALES ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 214 MT DE SALES ROAD offer parking?
No, 214 MT DE SALES ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 214 MT DE SALES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 MT DE SALES ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 MT DE SALES ROAD have a pool?
No, 214 MT DE SALES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 214 MT DE SALES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 214 MT DE SALES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 214 MT DE SALES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 MT DE SALES ROAD has units with dishwashers.
