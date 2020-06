Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Catonsville!



Property highlights



- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

- Large living room and separate dining room

- Enjoy the outdoors on the shared front porch

- Shared washer/dryer in building

- Street parking and off street parking available

- Nearby shopping, restaurants, parks and more

- Water, sewage and garbage are included in the monthly rent

- All pets considered on case-by-case basis



(RLNE4971040)