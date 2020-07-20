All apartments in Catonsville
Catonsville, MD
17 FUSTING AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

17 FUSTING AVENUE

17 Fusting Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17 Fusting Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located on the 3rd floor of this Large House containing 6 apartments on an acre of land near downtown Olde Catonsville. Great location for restaurants and stores in the middle of Catonsville. No elevator in the building. Secured Front Entrance. Large rooms, Neutral thruout. Kitchen with Built in Microwave, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator. Master Bedroom has 2 walk in closets. Each unit has its own central heating and air conditioning unit , stacked washer and dryer and hot water heater. in the apartment Outside Patio used by all tenants 2 Parking spaces per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 FUSTING AVENUE have any available units?
17 FUSTING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 FUSTING AVENUE have?
Some of 17 FUSTING AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 FUSTING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
17 FUSTING AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 FUSTING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 17 FUSTING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 17 FUSTING AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 17 FUSTING AVENUE offers parking.
Does 17 FUSTING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 FUSTING AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 FUSTING AVENUE have a pool?
No, 17 FUSTING AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 17 FUSTING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 17 FUSTING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 17 FUSTING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 FUSTING AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
