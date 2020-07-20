17 FUSTING AVENUE

Amenities

This 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located on the 3rd floor of this Large House containing 6 apartments on an acre of land near downtown Olde Catonsville. Great location for restaurants and stores in the middle of Catonsville. No elevator in the building. Secured Front Entrance. Large rooms, Neutral thruout. Kitchen with Built in Microwave, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator. Master Bedroom has 2 walk in closets. Each unit has its own central heating and air conditioning unit , stacked washer and dryer and hot water heater. in the apartment Outside Patio used by all tenants 2 Parking spaces per unit.