Catonsville, MD
12 Upman Ct
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

12 Upman Ct

12 Upman Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Upman Court, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 10/1/19. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom SFH in Catonsville. Lease offered through June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Upman Ct have any available units?
12 Upman Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Upman Ct have?
Some of 12 Upman Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Upman Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12 Upman Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Upman Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Upman Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12 Upman Ct offer parking?
No, 12 Upman Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12 Upman Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Upman Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Upman Ct have a pool?
No, 12 Upman Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12 Upman Ct have accessible units?
No, 12 Upman Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Upman Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Upman Ct has units with dishwashers.

