Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:51 AM

112 Glenwood Avenue - 2

112 Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 Glenwood Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Includes Utilities! 2nd Floor 2BR & Loft/Den apartment in the best location in Catonsville. This apartment is the top two floors of a Colonial House with it's own separate entrance. Nice kitchen with energy efficient appliances and pantry. Off street parking, laundry in basement and nice huge yard. Close to everything in Catonsville, 695, 70, Rt 40 University of Maryland and an easy 10 minutes to downtown Baltimore. Available May 2019
Security Deposit is $500.00 and Move in Fee is $300.00
Visit our website at https:/www.drscoinc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 have any available units?
112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Glenwood Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
