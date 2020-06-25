112 Glenwood Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Includes Utilities! 2nd Floor 2BR & Loft/Den apartment in the best location in Catonsville. This apartment is the top two floors of a Colonial House with it's own separate entrance. Nice kitchen with energy efficient appliances and pantry. Off street parking, laundry in basement and nice huge yard. Close to everything in Catonsville, 695, 70, Rt 40 University of Maryland and an easy 10 minutes to downtown Baltimore. Available May 2019

Security Deposit is $500.00 and Move in Fee is $300.00

Visit our website at https:/www.drscoinc.com