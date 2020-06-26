All apartments in Catonsville
10 STANLEY DR #11
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

10 STANLEY DR #11

10 Stanley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10 Stanley Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Catonsville Charm at its best. Unique multi unit in a mansion type house. Small 1 bedroom unit top floor. HUGE country porch. Laundry room on premises. Hardwoods. Appliances included. Window combo A/C and Heating units. Sitting areas on first and second floors. Coded Front Entry. Contact agent for all app'ts. Managed property. LB App and Lease. $55 app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 STANLEY DR #11 have any available units?
10 STANLEY DR #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 STANLEY DR #11 have?
Some of 10 STANLEY DR #11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 STANLEY DR #11 currently offering any rent specials?
10 STANLEY DR #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 STANLEY DR #11 pet-friendly?
No, 10 STANLEY DR #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 10 STANLEY DR #11 offer parking?
Yes, 10 STANLEY DR #11 offers parking.
Does 10 STANLEY DR #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 STANLEY DR #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 STANLEY DR #11 have a pool?
No, 10 STANLEY DR #11 does not have a pool.
Does 10 STANLEY DR #11 have accessible units?
No, 10 STANLEY DR #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 STANLEY DR #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 STANLEY DR #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
