Catonsville Charm at its best. Unique multi unit in a mansion type house. Small 1 bedroom unit top floor. HUGE country porch. Laundry room on premises. Hardwoods. Appliances included. Window combo A/C and Heating units. Sitting areas on first and second floors. Coded Front Entry. Contact agent for all app'ts. Managed property. LB App and Lease. $55 app fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 STANLEY DR #11 have any available units?
10 STANLEY DR #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.