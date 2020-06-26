10 STANLEY DR #11

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Catonsville Charm at its best. Unique multi unit in a mansion type house. Small 1 bedroom unit top floor. HUGE country porch. Laundry room on premises. Hardwoods. Appliances included. Window combo A/C and Heating units. Sitting areas on first and second floors. Coded Front Entry. Contact agent for all app'ts. Managed property. LB App and Lease. $55 app fee.