Large all brick End of Group Townhome in sought after Bryan. Close to old town Ellicott City, shops, restaurants, state park, biking/walking trail. Two year lease minimum. Will consider sale at $340,000.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 BRYANS MILL WAY have any available units?
1 BRYANS MILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.