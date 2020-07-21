Rent Calculator
All apartments in Carroll County
Find more places like 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Carroll County, MD
921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD
921 Leisters Church Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
921 Leisters Church Road, Carroll County, MD 21157
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Cape in rural area with close commute to Westminster, Hampstead Very comfortable warm and welcoming home. No pets tenant to pay all utilities and trash service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD have any available units?
921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carroll County, MD
.
Is 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carroll County
.
Does 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD offer parking?
No, 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
