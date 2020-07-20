All apartments in Carroll County
303 MONTPELIER COURT
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

303 MONTPELIER COURT

303 Montpelier Court · No Longer Available
Location

303 Montpelier Court, Carroll County, MD 21157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 8/1! 4 BR/2.5 BA home for rent. HRWD Flrs on 1st/2nd level & beautiful ceramic tile in bsmt. SS App. & cherry wood cabinets in kitchen. Fin. Bsmt w/ family room & additional bonus room that can be used as 4th BR/office. Add. storage area in basement/laundry area w/ front-loading W/D. MSTR BR w/ walk in closet & built in organizers. LRG fence with patio. Pet friendly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 MONTPELIER COURT have any available units?
303 MONTPELIER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carroll County, MD.
What amenities does 303 MONTPELIER COURT have?
Some of 303 MONTPELIER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 MONTPELIER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
303 MONTPELIER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 MONTPELIER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 MONTPELIER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 303 MONTPELIER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 303 MONTPELIER COURT offers parking.
Does 303 MONTPELIER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 MONTPELIER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 MONTPELIER COURT have a pool?
No, 303 MONTPELIER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 303 MONTPELIER COURT have accessible units?
No, 303 MONTPELIER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 303 MONTPELIER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 MONTPELIER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 MONTPELIER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 MONTPELIER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
