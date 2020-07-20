303 MONTPELIER COURT

Amenities

Available 8/1! 4 BR/2.5 BA home for rent. HRWD Flrs on 1st/2nd level & beautiful ceramic tile in bsmt. SS App. & cherry wood cabinets in kitchen. Fin. Bsmt w/ family room & additional bonus room that can be used as 4th BR/office. Add. storage area in basement/laundry area w/ front-loading W/D. MSTR BR w/ walk in closet & built in organizers. LRG fence with patio. Pet friendly!!