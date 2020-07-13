All apartments in Carney
The Pointe at White Marsh

8501 Walther Blvd · (410) 324-6459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD 21236

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4PMTA · Avail. Oct 7

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3DTTB · Avail. Jul 20

$1,138

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1DCTB · Avail. Oct 5

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05RTC · Avail. Jul 20

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 7TM2B · Avail. Aug 17

$1,244

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3CA2A · Avail. Jul 28

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe at White Marsh.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
game room
internet access
pool table
Relax, Work, Play, Live.
LIVE HERE, WORK ANYWHERE…20 MINUTES TO EVERYTHING

Centrally located in Nottingham, Maryland, The Pointe at White Marsh delivers spacious homes, modern amenities, and award-winning hospitality, just minutes from White Marsh, Towson, and exciting downtown Baltimore. Formerly known as Alta Apartments, The Pointe at White Marsh is conveniently located near public transportation lines, I-695, and Belair Road. With such an ideal location, residents at The Pointe at White Marsh enjoy an unbelievably short commute to local employers such as the U.S. Army National Guard Base, John Hopkins, and MedStar to name a few. Students also appreciate the short commute to area schools and universities like Perry Hall schools, Towson University and Morgan University, only a few miles away. Additionally, White Marsh Mall, Towson Town Center, and several other popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment attractions are just a short walk or drive from The Pointe at White Marsh

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Max weight 75 lb each.
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe at White Marsh have any available units?
The Pointe at White Marsh has 27 units available starting at $1,122 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Pointe at White Marsh have?
Some of The Pointe at White Marsh's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe at White Marsh currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe at White Marsh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pointe at White Marsh pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe at White Marsh is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe at White Marsh offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe at White Marsh offers parking.
Does The Pointe at White Marsh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pointe at White Marsh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe at White Marsh have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe at White Marsh has a pool.
Does The Pointe at White Marsh have accessible units?
No, The Pointe at White Marsh does not have accessible units.
Does The Pointe at White Marsh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pointe at White Marsh has units with dishwashers.
Does The Pointe at White Marsh have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Pointe at White Marsh has units with air conditioning.
