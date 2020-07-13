Amenities
Centrally located in Nottingham, Maryland, The Pointe at White Marsh delivers spacious homes, modern amenities, and award-winning hospitality, just minutes from White Marsh, Towson, and exciting downtown Baltimore. Formerly known as Alta Apartments, The Pointe at White Marsh is conveniently located near public transportation lines, I-695, and Belair Road. With such an ideal location, residents at The Pointe at White Marsh enjoy an unbelievably short commute to local employers such as the U.S. Army National Guard Base, John Hopkins, and MedStar to name a few. Students also appreciate the short commute to area schools and universities like Perry Hall schools, Towson University and Morgan University, only a few miles away. Additionally, White Marsh Mall, Towson Town Center, and several other popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment attractions are just a short walk or drive from The Pointe at White Marsh