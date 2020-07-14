All apartments in Carney
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Kenilworth at Perring Park

8951 Waltham Woods Rd · (734) 789-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD 21234

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2306T-B · Avail. Aug 17

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 2303S-A · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 2318T-C · Avail. Sep 8

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301S-F · Avail. Sep 11

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 982 sqft

Unit 2212W-A · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 982 sqft

Unit 2108T-D · Avail. Jul 25

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 982 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenilworth at Perring Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Live in Parkville, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near East Joppa Road and Waltham Woods Road, Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Towson has to offer.Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments offers unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include dishwashers, large closets, and patios/balconies just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Spend an afternoon in your fully-loaded clubhouse, stretch out in your spacious floor plan, or have a dip in your shimmering pool. If you're looking for a home near Towson or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments is the place for you in Parkville. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenilworth at Perring Park have any available units?
Kenilworth at Perring Park has 12 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kenilworth at Perring Park have?
Some of Kenilworth at Perring Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenilworth at Perring Park currently offering any rent specials?
Kenilworth at Perring Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenilworth at Perring Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenilworth at Perring Park is pet friendly.
Does Kenilworth at Perring Park offer parking?
Yes, Kenilworth at Perring Park offers parking.
Does Kenilworth at Perring Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kenilworth at Perring Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenilworth at Perring Park have a pool?
Yes, Kenilworth at Perring Park has a pool.
Does Kenilworth at Perring Park have accessible units?
No, Kenilworth at Perring Park does not have accessible units.
Does Kenilworth at Perring Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenilworth at Perring Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Kenilworth at Perring Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kenilworth at Perring Park has units with air conditioning.
