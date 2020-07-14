Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub

Live in Parkville, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near East Joppa Road and Waltham Woods Road, Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Towson has to offer.Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments offers unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include dishwashers, large closets, and patios/balconies just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Spend an afternoon in your fully-loaded clubhouse, stretch out in your spacious floor plan, or have a dip in your shimmering pool. If you're looking for a home near Towson or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments is the place for you in Parkville. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.