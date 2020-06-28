Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carney
Find more places like 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carney, MD
/
9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE
9601 Oak Summit Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9601 Oak Summit Avenue, Carney, MD 21234
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful New Rehab!! Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, Stainless steel Appliance, Granite CC, Huge s parking pad, Holds 6 CARS. Deck in the Yard with plenty of Space.Listing Office
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE have any available units?
9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carney, MD
.
What amenities does 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE have?
Some of 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carney
.
Does 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9601 OAK SUMMIT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir
Carney, MD 21234
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd
Carney, MD 21236
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd
Carney, MD 21234
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct
Carney, MD 21234
Similar Pages
Carney 1 Bedrooms
Carney 2 Bedrooms
Carney Apartments with Balcony
Carney Dog Friendly Apartments
Carney Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Rosedale, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Arnold, MD
White Marsh, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University