Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

9268 BELLBECK ROAD

9268 Bellbeck Road · No Longer Available
Location

9268 Bellbeck Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ALL NEWLY CARPETED AND FRESHLY PAINTED 3/4 BEDROOM SPLIT FOYER TOWNHOME WITH 3 FULL BATHS. VERY SPACIOUS ROOMS. SUNNY EAT-IN KITCHEN. DECK OVERLOOKS BEAUTIFUL WOODED LOT. LARGE FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE AND WALKOUT TO PATIO. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND L/L OFFICE OR BEDROOM BOTH WITH FULL BATHS! NEUTRAL DECOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD have any available units?
9268 BELLBECK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD have?
Some of 9268 BELLBECK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9268 BELLBECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9268 BELLBECK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9268 BELLBECK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9268 BELLBECK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD offer parking?
No, 9268 BELLBECK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9268 BELLBECK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD have a pool?
No, 9268 BELLBECK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9268 BELLBECK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9268 BELLBECK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9268 BELLBECK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

