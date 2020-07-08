ALL NEWLY CARPETED AND FRESHLY PAINTED 3/4 BEDROOM SPLIT FOYER TOWNHOME WITH 3 FULL BATHS. VERY SPACIOUS ROOMS. SUNNY EAT-IN KITCHEN. DECK OVERLOOKS BEAUTIFUL WOODED LOT. LARGE FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE AND WALKOUT TO PATIO. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND L/L OFFICE OR BEDROOM BOTH WITH FULL BATHS! NEUTRAL DECOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD have any available units?
9268 BELLBECK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 9268 BELLBECK ROAD have?
Some of 9268 BELLBECK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9268 BELLBECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9268 BELLBECK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.