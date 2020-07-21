9220 Throgmorton Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Check out this end of group & newly renovated home located in Parkville, MD. Features a gourmet kitchen with abundance of cabinets and storage space and fully equipped with brand new appliances! Combo living and dining area facing the backyard with outdoor deck and huge fenced in yard! This home has a finished basement with the 4th bedroom built in it, laundry area with brand new washer and dryer and central air included. Close to great restaurants, shopping center and easy access to I-695 and located near Loch Raven Reservoir.



Call us not and set an appointment and don't miss this opportunity to make it your next home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Application Fee $25.00/adult

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Available for move in on 4/1/2020!



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*