All apartments in Carney
Find more places like 9220 Throgmorton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carney, MD
/
9220 Throgmorton Rd
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

9220 Throgmorton Rd

9220 Throgmorton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carney
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9220 Throgmorton Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Check out this end of group & newly renovated home located in Parkville, MD. Features a gourmet kitchen with abundance of cabinets and storage space and fully equipped with brand new appliances! Combo living and dining area facing the backyard with outdoor deck and huge fenced in yard! This home has a finished basement with the 4th bedroom built in it, laundry area with brand new washer and dryer and central air included. Close to great restaurants, shopping center and easy access to I-695 and located near Loch Raven Reservoir.

Call us not and set an appointment and don't miss this opportunity to make it your next home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Application Fee $25.00/adult
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*Available for move in on 4/1/2020!

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 Throgmorton Rd have any available units?
9220 Throgmorton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 9220 Throgmorton Rd have?
Some of 9220 Throgmorton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 Throgmorton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9220 Throgmorton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 Throgmorton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9220 Throgmorton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9220 Throgmorton Rd offer parking?
No, 9220 Throgmorton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9220 Throgmorton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9220 Throgmorton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 Throgmorton Rd have a pool?
No, 9220 Throgmorton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9220 Throgmorton Rd have accessible units?
No, 9220 Throgmorton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 Throgmorton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9220 Throgmorton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9220 Throgmorton Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9220 Throgmorton Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir
Carney, MD 21234
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct
Carney, MD 21234
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd
Carney, MD 21236
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd
Carney, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Carney 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarney 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carney Apartments with ParkingCarney Dog Friendly Apartments
Carney Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Aberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University