Spacious and Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath single family home on corner lot in the Woodcroft community of Parkville. This home has tons of storage space, large fenced-in backyard with storage shed and patio, heated bathroom floors, small den/playroom, ceiling fans throughout, washer/dryer included, dishwasher, gas stove/oven range, community pool w/membership, neighborhood playground, close to 695, minutes from Towson Town Center, shops and grocery stores on Harford Rd.