Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8526 Hydra Lane

8526 Hydra Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8526 Hydra Ln, Carney, MD 21236

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8526 Hydra Lane Available 02/23/19 Updated 3 Bedroom in Nottingham!!! - Updated 3 bedroom townhome in Nottingham just off Dunfield Rd. The main level boasts wood floors and a fully-equipped, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 3 nicely sized bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The finished lower level provides additional living space as well as a full bath, washer/dryer and walkout patio to a privacy fenced yard. Community features include a playground and access to community pool.

Pets welcome on a case by cases basis.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2740437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 Hydra Lane have any available units?
8526 Hydra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 8526 Hydra Lane have?
Some of 8526 Hydra Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8526 Hydra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8526 Hydra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 Hydra Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8526 Hydra Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8526 Hydra Lane offer parking?
No, 8526 Hydra Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8526 Hydra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8526 Hydra Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 Hydra Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8526 Hydra Lane has a pool.
Does 8526 Hydra Lane have accessible units?
No, 8526 Hydra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 Hydra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8526 Hydra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8526 Hydra Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8526 Hydra Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
