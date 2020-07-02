Beautiful 2BR/1BA end of group townhome conveniently located in Perry Hall. This home is well maintained and has a large fully finished basement with washer/dryer. Pets and smoking are allowed. $50 application fee/per person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8520 HYDRA LANE have any available units?
8520 HYDRA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 8520 HYDRA LANE have?
Some of 8520 HYDRA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 HYDRA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8520 HYDRA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 HYDRA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8520 HYDRA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8520 HYDRA LANE offer parking?
No, 8520 HYDRA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8520 HYDRA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 HYDRA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 HYDRA LANE have a pool?
No, 8520 HYDRA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8520 HYDRA LANE have accessible units?
No, 8520 HYDRA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 HYDRA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 HYDRA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 HYDRA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 HYDRA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
