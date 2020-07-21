All apartments in Carney
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM

3519 SANTEE RD

3519 Santee Road · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Santee Road, Carney, MD 21236

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Perry Hall High school district. Fully finished basement with half bath and fenced yard that backs to open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 SANTEE RD have any available units?
3519 SANTEE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
Is 3519 SANTEE RD currently offering any rent specials?
3519 SANTEE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 SANTEE RD pet-friendly?
No, 3519 SANTEE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 3519 SANTEE RD offer parking?
Yes, 3519 SANTEE RD offers parking.
Does 3519 SANTEE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 SANTEE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 SANTEE RD have a pool?
No, 3519 SANTEE RD does not have a pool.
Does 3519 SANTEE RD have accessible units?
No, 3519 SANTEE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 SANTEE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 SANTEE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 SANTEE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 SANTEE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
