Home
/
Carney, MD
/
3335 E JOPPA RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3335 E JOPPA RD

3335 Joppa Road · No Longer Available
Location

3335 Joppa Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located property with high visibility. Plenty of off street parking. Zoned ROA. Large rear shed. Spacious kitchen and 1.5 Baths. Recent HVAC & Roof. Rear Deck. Easy outside access to basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 E JOPPA RD have any available units?
3335 E JOPPA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
Is 3335 E JOPPA RD currently offering any rent specials?
3335 E JOPPA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 E JOPPA RD pet-friendly?
No, 3335 E JOPPA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 3335 E JOPPA RD offer parking?
Yes, 3335 E JOPPA RD offers parking.
Does 3335 E JOPPA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 E JOPPA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 E JOPPA RD have a pool?
No, 3335 E JOPPA RD does not have a pool.
Does 3335 E JOPPA RD have accessible units?
No, 3335 E JOPPA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 E JOPPA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 E JOPPA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 E JOPPA RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3335 E JOPPA RD has units with air conditioning.
