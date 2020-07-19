Conveniently located property with high visibility. Plenty of off street parking. Zoned ROA. Large rear shed. Spacious kitchen and 1.5 Baths. Recent HVAC & Roof. Rear Deck. Easy outside access to basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3335 E JOPPA RD have any available units?
3335 E JOPPA RD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 3335 E JOPPA RD currently offering any rent specials?
3335 E JOPPA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.