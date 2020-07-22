All apartments in Carney
Last updated December 30 2019

16 Coatsbridge Court

Location

16 Coatsbridge Court, Carney, MD 21236

Amenities

3 Level Townhouse. Includes Community Pool! Great Area! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been recently remodeled. Located in great area! New carpet. Freshly painted. Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher and Stainless Steel Fridge. Basement has room that is finished and has 1/2 bathroom. Fenced in rear yard. Central Air. House Includes Community Pool and Water Included with rent. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE5417525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Coatsbridge Court have any available units?
16 Coatsbridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 16 Coatsbridge Court have?
Some of 16 Coatsbridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Coatsbridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Coatsbridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Coatsbridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Coatsbridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 16 Coatsbridge Court offer parking?
No, 16 Coatsbridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 16 Coatsbridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Coatsbridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Coatsbridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 16 Coatsbridge Court has a pool.
Does 16 Coatsbridge Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Coatsbridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Coatsbridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Coatsbridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Coatsbridge Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Coatsbridge Court has units with air conditioning.
