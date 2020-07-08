All apartments in Capitol Heights
Find more places like 5400 DOLE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Capitol Heights, MD
/
5400 DOLE ST
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

5400 DOLE ST

5400 Dole Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Capitol Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5400 Dole Street, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 DOLE ST have any available units?
5400 DOLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Capitol Heights, MD.
What amenities does 5400 DOLE ST have?
Some of 5400 DOLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 DOLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5400 DOLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 DOLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 5400 DOLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitol Heights.
Does 5400 DOLE ST offer parking?
No, 5400 DOLE ST does not offer parking.
Does 5400 DOLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 DOLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 DOLE ST have a pool?
No, 5400 DOLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5400 DOLE ST have accessible units?
No, 5400 DOLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 DOLE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 DOLE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 DOLE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 DOLE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd
Capitol Heights, MD 20747
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr
Capitol Heights, MD 20747
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303
Capitol Heights, MD 20743
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave
Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Similar Pages

Capitol Heights 1 BedroomsCapitol Heights 2 Bedrooms
Capitol Heights Apartments with BalconyCapitol Heights Apartments with Parking
Capitol Heights Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MD
Hybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University