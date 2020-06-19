Rent Calculator
All apartments in Capitol Heights
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM
1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT
1206 Castlehaven Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1206 Castlehaven Court, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT have any available units?
1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Capitol Heights, MD
.
What amenities does 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT have?
Some of 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Capitol Heights
.
Does 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT offer parking?
No, 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT have a pool?
No, 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 CASTLEHAVEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
