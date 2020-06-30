All apartments in Capitol Heights
Find more places like 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Capitol Heights, MD
/
1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE

1002 Highview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Capitol Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1002 Highview Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath home. Main level offers updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Upper level offers large private bedroom. Freshly painted, washer and dryer, nice size yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Capitol Heights, MD.
Is 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitol Heights.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr
Capitol Heights, MD 20747
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd
Capitol Heights, MD 20747
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303
Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Similar Pages

Capitol Heights 1 BedroomsCapitol Heights 2 Bedrooms
Capitol Heights Apartments with BalconyCapitol Heights Apartments with Parking
Capitol Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MD
Hybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University