All apartments in Capitol Heights
Find more places like 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Capitol Heights, MD
1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM
1 of 13
1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE
1002 Highview Drive
·
No Longer Available
1002 Highview Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath home. Main level offers updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Upper level offers large private bedroom. Freshly painted, washer and dryer, nice size yard.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Capitol Heights, MD
.
Is 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Capitol Heights
.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
