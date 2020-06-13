Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Cape St. Claire, MD with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Southern Hills Dr
706 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295 CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT: ?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1155 PINE TREE DR
1155 Pine Tree Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1228 sqft
Lease begins July 1st. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum monthly income of $3800. Credit and background check: $40 per person. Lovely, updated cottage with large great room, eat-in kitchen, den, fenced-in yard with large deck and shed.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
636 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE
636 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Beautiful well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, with new windows, new HVAC, closet space, washer/dryer, gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar separate dining/sunroom and balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Cape St. Claire
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Arnold
4 Units Available
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
Results within 5 miles of Cape St. Claire
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
Arnold
13 Units Available
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
3 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4200 sqft
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1808 SHORE DRIVE
1808 Shore Drive, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2088 sqft
So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area.

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2020 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2020 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Serene, beautiful, contemporary look/feel in secure neighborhood; 3bd/2ba condo; large, bright kitchen w/bay window to woods; tile floors, large Mstr bdrm w/soaking tub & double vanity, bottom floor unit w/French doors & screen to patio courtyard;

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1199 sqft
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1291 CIRCLE DR
1291 Circle Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1624 sqft
***NEW PRICE*** Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath,1 car garage, colonial with basement in Arnold just off Ritchie Hwy for ease of access.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
19 JEFFERSON PLACE
19 Jefferson Place, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1906 sqft
New Price! Charming Craftsman 4 bdrm home in the historic walkable community of Presidents Hill in downtown Annapolis.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8172 FOREST GLEN DRIVE
8172 Forest Glen Drive, Lake Shore, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,000
832 sqft
Charming ranch style bungalow on deep water on Main Creek in Pasadena is ready for your client now. Lease can start immediately. The property is furnished. It is a rancher with a stepdown family room with fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD
1117 Old County Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1820 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Opulence at its finest! This quaint and impeccably kept detailed cape cod is a true Severna Park, Maryland find. It offers so many features; 3+ bedrooms, 2 .
Results within 10 miles of Cape St. Claire
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,463
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
18 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cape St. Claire, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cape St. Claire renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

