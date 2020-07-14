Allentown Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access playground

At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you. A committee of Donaldson senior leaders is consistently monitoring the impacts of the COVID-19 emergency on the communities we serve. We are implementing temporary policies to adapt to the challenges we all face, and continue to make adjustments as we receive new information or guidance from government entities.



We urge you to join us in following the CDC guidelines for social distancing and hand washing. We’ve increased disinfecting cleaning protocols in our buildings and are encouraging residents to use essential amenities on a rotating basis. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these turbulent waters together.



If you’re looking for a stylish and affordable apartment in Suitland, MD, look no further. Our community offers quality homes with modern conveniences that you can afford.



From the moment you enter Allentown you will feel right at home. This charming community is beautifully landscaped and includes highly desirable amenities and well-designed floor plans providing ample living space, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies



Our location is offers easy access to shopping, entertainment and dining with Andrews Manor Shopping Center just next-door. Public transportation is available at the front of the community providing easy access to Metro connections and more.