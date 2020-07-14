All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like Allentown Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
Allentown Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Allentown Apartments

5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5 · (888) 614-7210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 15-5210M203 · Avail. Aug 8

$940

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

Unit 15-5212M106 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-5214C005 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 13-5202M206 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 5-5219M004 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-5217M006 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 4-5212C003 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 3-5210C204 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-5207M202 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 14-5206M202 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 7-5209M002 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allentown Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
playground
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you. A committee of Donaldson senior leaders is consistently monitoring the impacts of the COVID-19 emergency on the communities we serve. We are implementing temporary policies to adapt to the challenges we all face, and continue to make adjustments as we receive new information or guidance from government entities.

We urge you to join us in following the CDC guidelines for social distancing and hand washing. We’ve increased disinfecting cleaning protocols in our buildings and are encouraging residents to use essential amenities on a rotating basis. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these turbulent waters together.

If you’re looking for a stylish and affordable apartment in Suitland, MD, look no further. Our community offers quality homes with modern conveniences that you can afford.

From the moment you enter Allentown you will feel right at home. This charming community is beautifully landscaped and includes highly desirable amenities and well-designed floor plans providing ample living space, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies

Our location is offers easy access to shopping, entertainment and dining with Andrews Manor Shopping Center just next-door. Public transportation is available at the front of the community providing easy access to Metro connections and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 non-refundable deposit
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allentown Apartments have any available units?
Allentown Apartments has 22 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Allentown Apartments have?
Some of Allentown Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allentown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Allentown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allentown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Allentown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Allentown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Allentown Apartments offers parking.
Does Allentown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Allentown Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Allentown Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Allentown Apartments has a pool.
Does Allentown Apartments have accessible units?
No, Allentown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Allentown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allentown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Allentown Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Allentown Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Allentown Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Apartments with Parking
Camp Springs Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity