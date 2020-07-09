All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE

7005 Berkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7005 Berkshire Drive, Camp Springs, MD 20748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large Home with nice size bedrooms and lots of space to entertain in the full basement with a wet bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
Is 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7005 BERKSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Pet Friendly Places
Camp Springs Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America