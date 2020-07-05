Rent Calculator
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:06 AM
6911 Greenboro Ln
6911 Greenboro Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6911 Greenboro Lane, Camp Springs, MD 20744
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-level split foyer single family home; large fenced in backyard w/ deck, driveway and street parking. Also convenient to shopping centers and Andrews Air Force base.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6911 Greenboro Ln have any available units?
6911 Greenboro Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Camp Springs, MD
.
What amenities does 6911 Greenboro Ln have?
Some of 6911 Greenboro Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6911 Greenboro Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Greenboro Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Greenboro Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 Greenboro Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6911 Greenboro Ln offer parking?
No, 6911 Greenboro Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6911 Greenboro Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6911 Greenboro Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Greenboro Ln have a pool?
No, 6911 Greenboro Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Greenboro Ln have accessible units?
No, 6911 Greenboro Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Greenboro Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6911 Greenboro Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 Greenboro Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6911 Greenboro Ln has units with air conditioning.
