Camp Springs, MD
5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD
5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD

5904 Temple Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs, MD 20748

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous recently renovated home for rent! The granite countertops, original hard wood floors and natural marble all add character to this home. There are 4 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths. a beautiful fully renovated kitchen and a gorgeous island with storage space right off go the living and dining area. This split foyers bottom half has a guest suit hiatus vibe. Marble flooring, Large fireplace, Oversized guest sweet, a separate sitting area, full bath and near the laundry. Showings must be scheduled and approved by property manager. We are currently offering virtual tours. Once physical showings begin you must follow all Covid 19 safety precautions by wear face mask, gloves and prepare to remove shoes or you will not be allowed entry. September move in date!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD have any available units?
5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD have?
Some of 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
