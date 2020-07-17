5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD

Amenities

Gorgeous recently renovated home for rent! The granite countertops, original hard wood floors and natural marble all add character to this home. There are 4 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths. a beautiful fully renovated kitchen and a gorgeous island with storage space right off go the living and dining area. This split foyers bottom half has a guest suit hiatus vibe. Marble flooring, Large fireplace, Oversized guest sweet, a separate sitting area, full bath and near the laundry. Showings must be scheduled and approved by property manager. We are currently offering virtual tours. Once physical showings begin you must follow all Covid 19 safety precautions by wear face mask, gloves and prepare to remove shoes or you will not be allowed entry. September move in date!