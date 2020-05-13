All apartments in Camp Springs
4402 Ridgecrest Drive

4402 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Ridgecrest Drive, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautifully upgraded home with refinished hardwood floors, new windows, and a full basement. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Beautiful bathrooms with gorgeous fixtures and tile accents. Custom fireplace surround in living room. Plenty of parking with pull-through carport leading to an over-sized garage in the large backyard. Don't miss the chance to see this home and make it your own. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
4402 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 4402 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 4402 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4402 Ridgecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4402 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4402 Ridgecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 4402 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 4402 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4402 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 Ridgecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

