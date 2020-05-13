4402 Ridgecrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautifully upgraded home with refinished hardwood floors, new windows, and a full basement. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Beautiful bathrooms with gorgeous fixtures and tile accents. Custom fireplace surround in living room. Plenty of parking with pull-through carport leading to an over-sized garage in the large backyard. Don't miss the chance to see this home and make it your own. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



