4234 TALMADGE CIRCLE

Freshly painted, new carpet, move in ready 3 level townhouse in a gated community, two car garage, brick front, hardwood floors, deck for morning coffee, close proximity to metro rail, military bases, and easy access to downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
