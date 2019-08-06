Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Calverton
Find more places like 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD
3510 Castleleigh Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3510 Castleleigh Rd, Calverton, MD 20705
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three level split, master bedroom with master bath.Oversize garage can fit one car & storage. Near FDA, And I95. Owner is a Licensed Realtor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD have any available units?
3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Calverton, MD
.
Is 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Calverton
.
Does 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD offers parking.
Does 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD have a pool?
No, 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 CASTLELEIGH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Calverton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Calverton Apartments with Balconies
Calverton Apartments with Parking
Calverton Apartments with Pools
Calverton Furnished Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Cloverly, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Redland, MD
Kettering, MD
Fort Hunt, VA
Fort Meade, MD
Colesville, MD
Rosaryville, MD
Wolf Trap, VA
Ferndale, MD
Friendly, MD
North Kensington, MD
Clinton, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Damascus, MD
Coral Hills, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University