Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
13012 ELKRIDGE STREET
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
13012 ELKRIDGE STREET
13012 Elkridge Street
No Longer Available
Location
13012 Elkridge Street, Calverton, MD 20705
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Large split level with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top level. Extra large family room w/fireplace. Nice level fenced yard. No Pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET have any available units?
13012 ELKRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Calverton, MD
.
Is 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13012 ELKRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Calverton
.
Does 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13012 ELKRIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
